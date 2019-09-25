SEATTLE — At some point many of us have fallen victim to those annoying robocalls. Now Washington is suing one company for more than 13 million illegal robocalls.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the lawsuit Tuesday against a Vancouver, Washington, based air duct cleaning companies.

The companies are accused of calling 500 people in Washington over 100 times. One person reported receiving 169 robocalls.

"Robocalls are more than just annoying, they can also be illegal," Ferguson said. "These companies used illegal robocalls to bombard Washingtonians with deceptive marketing."

The lawsuit claims these calls violate the Consumer Protection Act by using deceptive tactics to convince people to buy expensive services. The companies included in the suit are US Air Ducts & Sky Builders Inc. and DLM Services Inc. The owner and general manager are also named in the lawsuit.

Ferguson alleges in the suit that the robocalls promoted a "limited time offer" for aid duct cleaning. He said many Washingtonians complained about the robocalls even after saying they were on the nation Do Not Call list.

If the court rules that these companies broke the law, they could pay up to $2,000 per violation.

The lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court.

