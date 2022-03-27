Seattle-based drone company assisting with Ukraine's war efforts

BRINC Drones is providing vital technology to help Ukrainian officials with search and rescue operations.

SEATTLE — As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, a drone company in Seattle just went overseas to try to make a difference.

Blake Resnick, the founder of "BRINC Drones" in Seattle, came back from Poland early Sunday morning after his company donated $150,000 worth of drone equipment to the Ukrainian Emergency Services. Resnick completed extensive training with Ukrainian emergency responders in Poland to help them with their search and rescue efforts after extensive bombings.

"The folks, you know, looking under collapsed buildings, trying to find survivors and deal with the destruction that Russia is, unfortunately, causing on their country," said Resnick.

Resnick said the Ukrainian government reached out to him and his company for aid when the conflict first started in February.

Being Ukrainian himself, Resnick said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to offer his one-of-a-kind technology to hopefully make a difference in a country he loves.

"It's one of the only drones in the world that can operate in zero light and GPS denied conditions,” explained Resnick. “We build the only drone in the world with two-way audio."

According to Resnick, it’s also one of the only drones that can pack a punch. The drones are capable of breaking glass, which he said is critical during search and rescue operations.

Resnick said he's grateful to lend a helping hand during these uncertain times in Ukraine and is inspired by the countless Ukrainians standing up for their country.

"Their spirit and determination in the face of evil and unbelievable pressure is remarkable and we just want to do everything we can to help," said Resnick.