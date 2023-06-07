Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner aims to inspire next generation of students interested in tech

Wagner visited Boeing's Renton factory Thursday with dozens of students as part of what he's calling his "Seattle Tech Tour."

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner hopes to inspire the next generation of students interested in the tech industry.

Wagner visited Boeing's Renton factory Thursday with dozens of students as part of what he's calling his "Seattle Tech Tour." The goal is to open students' eyes to jobs after high school.

"I think it's just about exposing kids to things outside entertainment," Wagner said. "I feel like when I grew up, I just knew about football and basketball and music and things of that nature, so I think being in Seattle there's so many unique opportunities, so many unique businesses out here so I wanted to give them an opportunity to see what it looks like."

Wagner says his favorite part of the tour so far is seeing the students ask questions that are difficult for even the experts to answer.

For 18-year-old Trevon Mitchell, the event inspired him to explore many different careers. Mitchell is headed to the University of Washington in the fall.

"Man, I love Bobby Wagner," Mitchell said. "You don't hear all this great stuff about school often, so it's an outlet to see what could actually happen in the future."

Muayid Kaahiye, 17, brought his younger sister to the event on Thursday.

"It opened my eyes to how many opportunities there are for young students willing to learn, like me," Kaahiye said.

He plans to study electrical engineering at the University of Washington next year.

