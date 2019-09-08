PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of divers from Bend spent a few days in Portland cleaning up the Willamette River.

Jared Leisek and his team were diving near the Sellwood Bridge on Tuesday. Since February, they have pulled up six cars and there are still seven more that they know of, including a yellow Corvette Stingray.

Leisek and his team dives to clean up the rivers and lakes in Oregon. He then posts his videos on his YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose.

The videos show his various dives, retrieving stolen guns, over 8,000 pounds of garbage and also cars.

He says his favorite find was a lost urn that he was able to return to a family.

Video: Found Urn Lost 6-Years Underwater while Scuba Diving for Lost Valuables! (Returned to Owner)

He said the oldest item recovered was a horse-drawn wagon from the 1800s.

Video: Found Car in River (38' Deep) while Scuba Diving in Portland!

Leisek said this isn't just a treasure finding mission, it's a cleanup effort.

"We're out here to clean up the environment, spread the word," he said. "People don't care what's underneath the water. We're out here to spread that message of what is and we're here to clean that up and do something about it."

It can cost thousands to retrieve these cars and tow them away, but Leisek said he and his team do it all for free.

