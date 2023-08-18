'Forever remember her beautiful spirit': Reactions to Southern Resident orca Tokitae's death

From Miami to the Pacific Northwest, here's a look at what people are saying about the Southern Resident orca's passing.

SEATTLE — People across the country are reacting to the death of Tokitae, a Southern Resident orca captured from Puget Sound in the 1970s who spent more than 53 years in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium.

Friends of Toki

"Our Hearts Our Broken. Our beloved Toki has passed away.

Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon from what is believed to be a renal condition.

Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those of us who have had the honor and privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit."

Orca Network President Howard Garrett

"I'm devastated. It's been so sudden. No one saw it coming. They had some indications over the last 24 hours and all of her caregivers were around her. So it was as gentle a passing as possible.

But she's been a hero to me for over 25 years and kind of a mentor. I've been wanting to bring her home, to do whatever I could so that she could return back to her home. Now she'll have to return as a deceased whale."

The Dolphin Company CEO Eduardo Albor

"With a broken heart we announce the departure of Lolita this afternoon around 4 p.m. ET. We will wait for more information from the vet team in charge of her to share more details. Lolita was a warrior and the team of Friends of Toki and ⁦⁦@MiamiSeaquarium⁩ true heroes."

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

"On behalf of Miami-Dade County’s almost 3 million residents, we are profoundly saddened to hear of Lolita’s, also lovingly known as Tokitae or Toki, sudden passing.

Our shared goal has been to increase transparency, create accountability, and strengthen collaboration at the Miami Seaquarium for the benefit of the animals in their care. We were proud of the immense progress made over the last 12 months, from the successful transfer of ownership of the Miami Seaquarium to The Dolphin Company, the unprecedented collaboration with The Friends of Toki, and the most recent announcement of her relocation to the wild. Our collective wish was to see Tokiin her native waters and we are heartbroken to learn of this sudden loss.

Alongside the many Miamians who grew up visiting her, the generations of activists around the world that were inspired by her story, and the caretakers who remained dedicated to her health until the very end – today, we say our final goodbye to our beloved Toki."

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

"Irsay had pledged money to the effort to move Toki home.