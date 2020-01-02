PORTLAND, Oregon — Giant sea-life sculptures made their way to the Oregon Zoo, created with plastic that made its way to the ocean and washed ashore.

They bring an important message about saving marine life. The larger than life sculptures are part of a traveling exhibit designed by Oregon artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi.

It raises awareness about pollution hurting sea animals and marine life, and aims to educate zoo visitors about what humans can do to reduce pollution.

There are 12 sculptures made of ocean debris such as sunglasses, flip flops, lighters, plastic water bottles, fireworks, boogie boards. You can meet Seymour the Sea Lion Pup, Chompers the Shark, Hugo the Humpback Whale, Daisy the Polar Bear and an entire sea jelly bloom made of plastic bottles.

Dozens of volunteers collect junk in the ocean and along the Oregon Coast and help Pozzi build her vision.

“We have so much plastic in the world and it's ending up in the oceans, it’s ending up in our waterways and we need to stop that. We need to change the ways we use plastic, the way we think about plastic,” Oregon Zoo conservation learning program manager Tom Gaskill said.

“We want guests to think about, to look at plastic and spend some time with the sculptures and think about where did this come from, how did this get into our oceans, why is this here?" Gaskill said.

Around 8 million tons of plastic make their way to our oceans each year and Gaskill said if we don't do anything to change the course, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050.

Sea turtles, marine mammals and seabirds that call our oceans home are threatened by all this debris.

“Sea jellies are animals that sea turtles eat. Plastic bags floating in the ocean look like jellies. So these turtles hunt them out, they consume them and their guts get filled with something that has absolutely no nutritional value and they starve,” Gaskill said. “Really thinking about the impact on those animals and that’s what we’re hoping guests here will do because they can see the animals here at the zoo and think about that plastic used to create these beautiful but also horrifying sculptures.”

The Oregon Zoo wants visitors to interact and engage but also change their habits and think critically about how we use plastic and how we can eliminate it from our lives.

"Single-use plastic is something we can get out of our lives. We can re-use things, we can create new opportunities for reusable containers that aren't plastic,” Gaskill said.

We can all be better about recycling the right things, and we can all step up.

“The good news here is we can make the change. We were the ones who caused this in the beginning. That means it is in our control to make the change and stop these things from happening," Gaskill said.

Admission to the Oregon Zoo is free on Saturday so that is an opportunity to check this incredible artwork out. If you can't swing it, don't worry: the exhibit will be at the zoo through September.

