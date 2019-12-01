Compared to her husband, not much is known about MacKenzie Bezos.

As The New York Times reports, MacKenzie Bezos has appeared at high-profile events with her husband. However, she's done well to remain out of the public eye.

On her Amazon author profile, she sums up her writing career in three paragraphs. She wrote her first book at the age of 6 - the book was destroyed in a flood. MacKenzie studied creative writing at Princeston, where she worked a number of jobs, including research assistant to Toni Morrison, a Novel Prize author. The end of her profile simply concludes: "She lives in Seattle with her husband and four children."

But we may soon learn more about the woman who was once heavily involved in Amazon before taking a step back from a company that has exploded since it was founded in the mid 90s.

On Jan. 9, the Bezos' announced they would be divorcing after 25 years of marriage. The announcement, which was signed "Jeff & MacKenzie," was first posted on Jeff Bezos' Twitter account.

Now, MacKenzie Bezos is finding herself in the spotlight as questions swirl around what could be the largest divorce settlement of our time.

There have been other high-profile divorces, such as that of Steve and Elaine Wynn, who owned casinos, The New York Times reports. And co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison, who has been married and divorced four times. But, as the Times reports, we have never seen a divorce between a couple that are worth $137 billion.

Lawyers tell the Times the Bezos' aren't likely to stick to Washington state law during the divorce procedures. Washington state is what is known as a "community property" state, where assets are divided in a fair and equitable way. You can read more about what happens when rich people divorce here. One lawyer who has worked other high-profile cases told the Times the two will probably try to find a way to split Amazon shares without disrupting company operations.

Though MacKenzie Bezos continues to keep a low profile while Jeff Bezos continues to make public appearances, more about who she is will likely come out in the coming months.