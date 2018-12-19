Facebook offered tech giants such as Amazon, Netflix and Spotify wide access to data such as friends' list and even private messages without users' permission, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday.

Facebook gave the companies more detailed data than it had previously disclosed as part of an effort to grow its user base and generate more advertising dollars, the Times reported.

However, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of developer platforms and programs, said in a statement that no partnerships or features introduced as part of the data sharing initiative were done without user permission.

"We’ve been public about these features and partnerships over the years because we wanted people to actually use them – and many people did," said Papamiltiadis. "They were discussed, reviewed and scrutinized by a wide variety of journalists and privacy advocates."

Among the examples the Times provided of wider data access provided by Facebook: Microsoft's Bing search engine was allowed to see the names of friends of Facebook users without permission. In another scenario, Netflix and Spotify were able to view Facebook users' private messages, said the report, which cites "hundreds of pages of Facebook documents."

Facebook partners including Microsoft, Amazon and Yahoo told The Times any data they accessed was used appropriately.

While many of the features introduced through these partnerships no longer exist, Papamiltiadis acknowledges Facebook "needed tighter management over how partners and developers can access information."

Through Twitter, Netflix denied the claims in the Times story. "Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages," said the company.

Facebook has faced intense scrutiny this year over how it manages user data since Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm used by President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, was accused of improperly accessing Facebook accounts.

Earlier this month, internal Facebook emails published by lawmakers in the U.K. suggested the company explored ways to sell people's data. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied the claims.

In 2012, Facebook settled charges with the Federal Trade Commission, requiring them to ask users for permission before sharing their information.