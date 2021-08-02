WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura suspended after arrest on suspicion of DUI

Jayden De Laura did not give a breathalyzer sample, Pullman police said. He was also driving without a license.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University quarterback Jayden de Laura was arrested for suspicion of DUI over the weekend after he was pulled over for several traffic infractions.

Pullman police say he failed to stop at a stop sign and then turned the wrong way down a one-way street before being stopped.

After performing a field sobriety test, police determined they had probable cause and booked de Laura on suspicion of DUI. De Laura did not give a breathalyzer sample, according to police. He was also driving without a license.

A spokesperson for WSU confirmed to KREM that de Laura is currently suspended indefinitely from the football team.

The current freshman became the first freshman ever to start a season opener at quarterback for the Cougs. He had a solid freshman campaign for WSU, despite going 1-3 on the year.