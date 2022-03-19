WSU falls to Kansas State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Washington State women's basketball team couldn't overcome an early start time as they fell to Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a huge challenge from the beginning for the Washington State Cougars women's basketball team and in the end, it proved to be too much to overcome.

No. 8 seed WSU lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 9 Kansas State, 50-40. The Cougars defense played well but the shots wouldn't fall.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 20 points and 4 rebounds. Her sister, Krystal, added another nine points. Ula Motuga pulled down 14 rebounds.

After being held to just six points in the first half, Kansas State center Ayoka Lee ended the game with 20 points. She added 14 rebounds for a double-double. Brylee Glenn added 14 points for the Wildcats.

The biggest challenge at the start of the game may have been its early tip-off time. This especially seemed true for the Cougars who were playing at 8:30 a.m. pacific time after traveling across the country. Both teams looked sluggish in the first half.

Kansas State played better on the offensive end of the court in the second half. The Wildcats outscored the Cougs 18-9 in the third quarter to take a lead into the final ten minutes of the game. The Cougars lost one of its best defenders for some time when Bella Murekatete picked up her fourth foul just halfway through the third quarter.

The Cougs are still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win in program history. WSU is now 0-3 all-time in the NCAA tourney, losing first-round games in 1979, 2021, and 2022.

Kansas State will face the winner of No. 1 NC State vs No. 16 Longwood on Monday.

First Half

Washington State entered half time with a 24-17 lead. Both sides struggled to shoot the ball. The Cougars connected on 29.6% of their shots in the half, while the Wildcats shot just 21.4% from the field. Turnovers were also a problem. Washington State had 10 turnovers in the half and Kansas State had 7.

The WSU women looked sluggish on the offensive side to start the game. The Cougars scored just nine points in the first quarter. All the offense came from the Leger-Walker sister, Krystal scored 5 points in the first quarter and Charlisse added four more.

The Cougs defense looked strong however, holding Kansas State to just four points, including two points for the Wildcats’ star Ayoka Lee.

The Cougars offense looked better in the second quarter. The Leger-Walker sisters continued to lead the way. Charlisse Leger-Walker ended the half with 12 points while Krystal had seven.

The Cougs defense continued to play well against Lee, holding the K-State center to just six points in the first half. Lee’s height did come to her advantage as she pulled down 10 rebounds in the first half.

What to know about the Washington State Cougars women’s basketball team

The Cougars were led this season by Charlisse Leger-Walker, Krystal Leger-Walker, and Bella Murekatete.

Junior center Murekatete won the Co-Most Improved Player of the Year award in the Pac-12. Murekatete posted career-high averages of 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. She is fourth in the conference in blocks and seventh in rebounds. She also scored in double figures in 16 of her 28 games this season.

Murekatete is the first known Rwandan-born player in women’s college basketball.

WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named All-Pac 12 for the second time. The sophomore is averaging 16.3 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, was named an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors. Krystal is averaging 8 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. She also earned an honorable mention for the All-Defensive Team. Krystal is averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media.