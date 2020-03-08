WSU football coach implies WR Kassidy Woods' scholarship in jeopardy after role in PAC-12 unity movement

The Washington State sophomore receiver, an Addison native, remains on scholarship for this year, but his future with the program is uncertain.

DALLAS — Kassidy Woods has played in three games for Washington State football and caught six passes for 58 yards.

A 5-yard grab against Arizona State on Oct. 12 in 2019 may have been his last in a Cougars uniform.

On Saturday, the Addison native and WSU sophomore receiver informed his head coach Nick Rolovich that he didn't feel comfortable playing this season because of his underlying health condition.

Kassidy has the sickle cell trait. Unlike sickle cell disease, those with sickle cell trait are not at severe risk of illness due to COVID-19, but under extreme conditions, health issues can occur.

Rolovich had no issue with that and understood Kassidy's stance.

However, Rolovich said he did have an issue with another stance of Kassidy's.

Rolovich asked Kassidy if he is a part of #WeAreUnited, a PAC-12 player-unity movement to promote the health, safety and financial well-being of PAC-12 student athletes, especially Black and minority student-athletes.

Kassidy is.

The PAC-12 player unity movement includes more than 400 student-athletes— some of them are top NFL prospects like Oregon safety Jevon Holland.

They have a list of demands that includes enhanced safety protocols and paying a percentage of athletic revenue to the student-athletes.

"I'm not the only student-athlete who sends money back home because of the predicament our family is in," Kassidy explained to WFAA.

If the demands are not met, they will not play, essentially a player union organized by the student-athletes.

WFAA obtained the audio of the phone call between Kassidy and Rolovich on Saturday. The coach can be heard directly asking Kassidy about the movement.

Rolovich: "Are you involved with the PAC-12 unity movement?"

Woods: "Yes, sir."

Rolovich: "That's going to be an issue if you align with them, as far as future stuff."

"Stuff" implies his scholarship and future with the team, according to Kassidy.

On the phone call, Rolovich told Kassidy he's still on scholarship for this year, but was vague about his future with the program since scholarships are renewed year-to-year.

"There’s two sides here," Rolovich said on the call. "I’m good with sickle cell and COVID, but this group [#WeAreUnited] is going to be at a different level as far as how we’re going to move forward in the future."

Rolovich instructed Kassidy to clean out his locker on Monday, since he will not be working out with the team. The coach said he wanted to dedicate the team's resources to those who would be playing the 2020 season.

Kassidy was removed from the team's group chat, along with fellow Washington State players and PAC-12 unity movement members Dallas Hobbs and Pat Nunn.

"They say we're amateurs. We're not. Regular students don't have to report to campus, but we do? That shows we're not just regular students."

Kassidy is from Addison, Texas, and attended Greenhill High School.

At WSU, he became a co-founder of the Black Student Athlete Association— a role that was celebrated & supported by WSU athletic director Pat Chun.

Kassidy says he spoke with Chun as well, and Chun supported Rolovich's sentiments.

"It speaks volumes," Kassidy said. "They aren't really about change or speaking up for the injustice facing black and minority student-athletes."

Washington State has not released a statement regarding Kassidy's comments.

WFAA has reached out to WSU's athletic department for comment and will update if and when it responds.