WSJ: Burrito blamed for Olympic runner's failed drug test, but questions remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shelby Houlihan, a record-holding Olympic runner who lives in the Portland area, was banned from the sport for four years after she failed a drug test in December.

Houlihan, who holds the U.S. records for 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters, went to the Olympics in 2016 and had planned to go to the Tokyo Olympics in July.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she claimed that she tested positive for a banned steroid called nandrolone because of a pork burrito, which she ate from a food cart near her home in Beaverton the day before the drug test.

There are some studies that show pork, specifically liver from uncastrated males, can trigger a false positive for nandrolone.

The Athletics Integrity Unit informed her of the test results Jan. 14 and suspended her from the sport. She claimed she had never heard of the steroid and had to research what it was.

"In the following 5 days after being notified, I put together a food log of everything that I consumed the week of that December 15th test," her Instagram post said. "We concluded that the most likely explanation was a burrito purchased and consumed approximately 10 hours before that drug test from an authentic Mexican food truck that serves pig offal near my house in Beaverton, Oregon."

Then on Wednesday, Houlihan's lawyer, Paul J. Greene, told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the burrito she ordered was actually a carne asada burrito — as in beef, not pork.

"They believe Houlihan was either given the wrong order or a burrito that included pork," Greene told the WSJ. "They don't know for sure."

In her Instagram post, Houlihan wrote that she also believes the lab should have done more testing. Her lawyer told WSJ that the order was beside the point, and that the anti-doping lab’s analysis wasn’t done correctly.

The international Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected those explanations earlier this month, stating in a news release Tuesday that Houlihan failed to prove the origin of the substance in her system, and failed to show that testing was improperly managed.

Still, Houlihan strongly maintains she did nothing wrong.

"I did everything I could to prove my innocence," Houlihan wrote, adding that she passed a polygraph and underwent hair test sampling that showed no buildup of nandrolone.

"I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance-enhancing substances," she wrote. "And that includes that of which I am being accused."