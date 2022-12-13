College football world reflects on Mike Leach's one-of-a-kind career

The former Washington State head coach made a remarkable impact on the sport, both on and off the field.

SEATTLE — The college football world lost one of its most unique characters this week, as Mississippi State University announced the death of football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition.

Leach, who was the head coach for Washington State University from 2012-2019, was working at Mississippi State since his departure from Pullman. He was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling ill, and was eventually airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Upon the announcement of his death Tuesday, former colleagues, opponents, and media members took to social media to remember Leach and his historic career on the sidelines.

Rest In Peace Mike Leach. You were always one of my favorite coaches to interview. My prayers and condolences to all Coach Leach's family and friends. R.I.P. Pirate pic.twitter.com/JY3FpVie9I — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) December 13, 2022

We are who we are because of you, Coach 🏴‍☠️



We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug. #SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/WhsuFAXo3Y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 13, 2022

Leach was 55-47 over his time with WSU. Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement Tuesday to remember Leach.

"Washington State University mourns the loss of coach Mike Leach. We send our deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach family. Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach to walk this earth. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, football coach, teacher, lifelong learner, innovator, conversationalist and a pirate. WSU will forever be indebted to Coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman."

Current WSU head coach Jake Dickert and Nick Rolovich, who replaced Leach as the head coach in 2019, both tweeted, remembering him.

Did not know Coach Leach personally but know his IMPACT goes way beyond football. 🙏 up to his family, friends and everyone that feels his loss today. Forever a COUG. https://t.co/PPF7HvCtRo — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 13, 2022

Sail on Pirate, catch you on the other side my friend. pic.twitter.com/4XCs4rUfex — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) December 13, 2022

Current Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer never coached against Leach, but also appreciated Leach's contributions to the sport during his lengthy career.

Thank you Coach Leach, for all your contributions to the game and the coaching profession! Thoughts and prayers to family, friends, @HailStateFB, and the many others touched by his life! — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) December 13, 2022

Washington State Football sideline reporter Jessamyn McIntyre remembered Leach as someone who "made everything fun."

"He had time to talk to anyone and everyone," McIntyre said. "Rest in peace and love, Coach."

Simply put, Mike Leach makes everyone around him better at what they do…through various and non-traditional methods.



He made me a better reporter, that’s for sure. But he also made me think deeper and laugh louder.



Keep Coach and his family in your thoughts 💕 — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) December 12, 2022

Leach's "Air Raid" offense has become commonplace across college football, but many focused on remembering the coach for his irreverent and sometimes hilarious comments during press conferences.

One of the most memorable being shared was Leach breaking down which of the dozen Pac-12 mascots would be most likely to win in a fight.

RIP Mike Leach 🕊



His breakdown of a PAC-12 mascot battle will always be one of my favorites… one of a kind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SPN0aYSZ8O — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) December 13, 2022

In addition to his coaching career, he taught a unique college class on insurgent warfare and football strategy at Washington State.

Another was an ESPN feature in which Leach was asked how he hoped to be remembered when he passed away one day, and he gave an answer only he could come up with.

"Well that's their problem, they're the one writing the obituary, what do I care, I'm dead," Leach told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap.

I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve been wiping away tears this morning



I come across this video and start laughing through them — Mike Leach comforting me about his own death



pic.twitter.com/hnkFgvVVDw — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) December 13, 2022