COVID-19 and college sports: When teams could return to play in Oregon

That unknown is hanging over college athletics right now, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic as a whole. So while it’s unclear when college athletics will return, at least in Oregon, here’s what we know about the status of sports at Oregon colleges.

That means Saturdays this fall won’t be filled with Ducks and Beavers fans donning their universities’ colors and rooting for their teams. It also means the student-athletes who worked all offseason training for the opportunity to compete and show off their skills this fall are left wondering when they’ll be able to play the sport they love again.

Like most parts of American society, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the landscape of college athletics, with many universities postponing their fall sports seasons.

Chapter one : University of Oregon

The Pac-12 announced on Aug. 11 that all sports, fall and winter, will be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest. The conference will consider what a return for sports impacted by the postponement could look like next year.

The vote among the conference CEO group was unanimous. Student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. The Pac-12 also encouraged the NCAA to grant students who opt out of competition this year an additional year of eligibility.

The university said three factors played into the Pac-12’s decision:

Prevalence of COVID-19 in Pac-12 campus locations.

Emerging evidence of lingering heart problems stemming from the disease.

Question about the viability of a robust testing program that would be needed to ensure a safe return-to-play environment.

Prior to the season being postponed, athletes began on-campus voluntary workouts in June, which included COVID-19 testing. The university hasn’t publicly disclosed how many athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.