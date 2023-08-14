Salem hosts international wheelchair tennis tournament

SALEM, Ore. — The play at the Salem Tennis & Swim Club was intense. The only rule difference is that the ball can bounce twice. The 34th Pacific Northwest Wheelchair Championships is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments of the year in the United States.
Grayson Fox, 19, traveled with his family from Colorado to play this event. It's a coming out party for him. Three years ago, he was injured in a car crash. Fox had always been active, taking part in football, wrestling and track and field — but never tennis. After his injury, he struggled to find something to compete in. Then he found wheelchair tennis.
“Tennis pulled me out of the house and put a smile back on my face. It was amazing — learning that there are so many tournaments around, always time to play. Just a nice time to get active,” said Fox.
It has also changed the direction of his life. After playing a few tournaments, college coaches started talking about playing opportunities and scholarships. He's even thought about trying make it to the professional level.
He could follow the path of 16-year-old Maylee Phelps. She was born in China and adopted when she was 2 and moved to Portland. She was born with spina bifida and picked up a tennis racquet in 2017.
“I just love hitting. I like meeting new players and love the tennis world,” said Phelps.
She’s ranked number two in the world in the International Tennis Federation's junior girl’s rankings. Last year she won the doubles title at the first ever U.S. Open Junior Wheelchair Championships. She'll get to play at the U.S Open again this year.
Her advice to anyone who wants to try out wheelchair tennis is simple: “The most important thing is to have fun.” It's what Maylee Phelps does whenever she's on the court.