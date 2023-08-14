Salem hosts international wheelchair tennis tournament

SALEM, Ore. — The play at the Salem Tennis & Swim Club was intense. The only rule difference is that the ball can bounce twice. The 34th Pacific Northwest Wheelchair Championships is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments of the year in the United States.



Grayson Fox, 19, traveled with his family from Colorado to play this event. It's a coming out party for him. Three years ago, he was injured in a car crash. Fox had always been active, taking part in football, wrestling and track and field — but never tennis. After his injury, he struggled to find something to compete in. Then he found wheelchair tennis.



“Tennis pulled me out of the house and put a smile back on my face. It was amazing — learning that there are so many tournaments around, always time to play. Just a nice time to get active,” said Fox.



It has also changed the direction of his life. After playing a few tournaments, college coaches started talking about playing opportunities and scholarships. He's even thought about trying make it to the professional level.