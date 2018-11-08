SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Tennis and Swim Club will host hosting the Pacific Northwest Sectional Wheelchair Tennis Championships.

Nearly 40 players in several divisions will play singles and doubles over the weekend. Among the players is David Wagner. He’s the number one ranked quad wheelchair player in the nation and got his start playing wheelchair tennis in Oregon.

Wagner has won multiple Grand Slam Championships and multiple Paralympic medals.

He said tennis is “a game I could play with my able body friends. They could stand I could sit and we could play that way.” The tournament runs through Sunday.

Photos: Wheelchair Tennis Players Compete In Salem
LONDON, ENGLAND - July 14: Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain (r) and David Wagner of USA pose after winning the quad wheelchair doubles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for Tennis Foundation)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Nicholas Taylor of the United States and teammate David Wagner celebrates after the Quad Doubles Wheelchair Tennis Gold Medal match on day 7 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Eton Manor on September 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)
