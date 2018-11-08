SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Tennis and Swim Club will host hosting the Pacific Northwest Sectional Wheelchair Tennis Championships.

Nearly 40 players in several divisions will play singles and doubles over the weekend. Among the players is David Wagner. He’s the number one ranked quad wheelchair player in the nation and got his start playing wheelchair tennis in Oregon.

Wagner has won multiple Grand Slam Championships and multiple Paralympic medals.

He said tennis is “a game I could play with my able body friends. They could stand I could sit and we could play that way.” The tournament runs through Sunday.

