West Linn, Ore. — The West Linn 13 and under Babe Ruth team is about to hit the big time. They are going to the 13U Babe Ruth World Series.

Last week, they won the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Calgary, Alberta Canada to earn the right to play in the World Series.

"We’ve got great kids, supportive families and a great group of coaches,” said manager Danny Nance.

The team started playing together in March with the dream of making it to the World Series.

“We’re all kind of like brothers and that’s helped with team work and trusting each other,” said catcher and outfielder Casen Grant.

The team opens play at the World Series on Friday August 10 against the team from the Southeast.

© 2018 KGW