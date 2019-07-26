HILLSBORO, Ore. — Baseball fans expect to see hard hit balls and players giving it their all to make a catch when they go to a game. Fans at Wednesday night’s Hillsboro Hops game saw just that and something more they didn’t expect.

In the third inning of the game against Salem-Keizer, Hops outfielder Jorge Barrosa crashed through the center field wall while chasing down a deep fly ball. It appeared Barrosa made the catch, but the ball fell out of his glove as he busted through the wall.

The play brings back memories of one of the most famous bloopers in sports history. In 1991, Rodney McCray of the Vancouver Canadians crashed through the wall at Civic Stadium (now Providence Park) in a game against the Portland Beavers.

Like the play at the Hops game, McCray initially made the catch but dropped the ball as he crashed through the plywood wall.

In a 2015 interview, McCray said he wasn’t even supposed to play in that game. Fifteen minutes before the game, the coach told him he was going to play right field. The rest is history and forever remembered at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.