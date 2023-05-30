'Represent the purple and gold': UW softball heading to Women’s College World Series

The team swept Louisiana during the super regionals and are now on their way to Oklahoma City as they get ready to take on Utah Thursday night.

SEATTLE — There was a celebratory send-off for the University of Washington softball team Tuesday morning as they head to the Women’s College World Series.

The team swept Louisiana during the super regionals and are now on their way to Oklahoma City as they get ready to take on Utah Thursday night.



It's a feeling the University of Washington softball program has felt before, but it's one that never gets old.

"We just want to compete hard for our region, our school and represent the purple and gold and get softball on the main stage," said Heather Tarr, UW softball head coach.

"This year is a group of 17 women strong," Tarr said. "We're not a very large roster, but all 17 women can make an impact, we have a deep pitching staff, we have a ton of seniors who are super skilled, super experienced and we have a bright future ahead of us with a bunch of rookies."

One familiar face will be cheering them on from afar.

"Playing at the College World Series in front of those fans and that setting is the coolest thing in the entire world and now it's just the best time of year," said Jenn Salling.

Salling is now a coach at the University of Central Florida, she helped bring UW its first and only national championship back in 2009.



"We get to remember that for the rest of our lives,” Salling said. “We got a good shot this year and I hope that we can just get another one back to Seattle."



Repeating history is the goal and this team's belief in each other remains strong.

"I think this team was expected to go as far as they believe they can go and this team believes it can go all the way," Tarr said.