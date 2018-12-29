The first time the University of Washington marching band was back together again after a rollover crash was for Rose Bowl practice Friday night.

"What’s really special about being down here is that we’ve got everybody, we’ve got the band family back together again," said UW Marching Band Director Brad McDavid.

The Huskies are set to perform at a series of events over the next few days before UW takes on Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. It's UW's first Rose Bowl since 2000.

Just one UW band member wasn't able to make the trek to California, because they are still recovering from injuries from an Eastern Washington bus crash over Apple Cup weekend. The band was traveling to Pullman for the rivalry game when one of its charter buses rolled over on Interstate 90. Ten people suffered serious injuries, according to McDavid.

"It’s been a big part of the healing process as well," McDavid said of the Rose Bowl trip.

The UW marching band was out in full force Saturday as they practiced on the field at Glendale Community College near Pasadena. The band posted video of them rehearsing “Tequila."

Karen and Mitch Brennan, whose son Forrest is on the Husky drum line, came out to watch the practice, which Karen said is one of her favorite parts.

"You get to see all the intricacies and the work that goes on behind it," Karen said.

The Husky band’s first performance was Saturday afternoon at Bandfest, which showcases high school bands performing in the Rose Parade. The UW band will also perform Sunday in Disneyland and at the Return to Roses, Monday at Goodwill for Performance, the players parents reception, and the Rose Bowl bash, and Tuesday at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl tailgate.

The Rose Parade will surely be an experience the band members will never forget. McDavid says he still has fond memories of his own march in the Rose Parade as an Ohio State student in 1985.

"I have no doubt that they’re going to have a great time and just take in the visual component of the parade cause when you make that turn and you’re looking down Colorado Boulevard and you see all those beautiful floats, it’s something that’s going to last for the rest of their lives, as it has with me," McDavid said.