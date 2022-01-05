U of O and OSU basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Oregon State has had one game postponed on three separate occasions as the state contends with the omicron variant.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon (UO) men's basketball game at Oregon State (OSU), slated to happen on Jan. 8, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.



As the omicron wave hits Oregon, a number of colleges, elementary, middle and high schools, and even professional sports teams are having to weigh the safety and risks of in-person sports.



UO, like some other schools, had implemented a mandatory booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for returning students and staff. Students and staff have until Jan. 31 or 30 days after they become eligible, to get the booster dose and be compliant for the upcoming semester.

The university said in a Dec. 28 announcement on its website:

We continue to monitor public health conditions and are prepared to adapt as needed to protect the university and greater community, as guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oregon Health Authority, and Lane County Public Health.

Officials with UO said that every effort will be made to reschedule the game and the new date will be announced when it is finalized.



However, that's not the only postponement that OSU has seen recently. It had a game rescheduled on three separate occasions against Sacramento State.

Schools and athletic programs continue to monitor COVID-19 as cases skyrocket in the state. Tuesday set the pandemic-high record of cases with more than 4,500 cases and then Wednesday crushed that grim milestone again with more than 6,200 cases.



Health officials are begging Oregonians to be vaccinated and boosted as the omicron wave begins to peak.