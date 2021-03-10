Trail Blazers and Winterhawks have big day in Rose Quarter

Fans returned big time as the Blazers held their Fan Fest and the Winterhawks played in front of fans for the first time in well over a year.

PORTLAND, Oregon — There was big excitement Saturday as fans gathered in the Rose Quarter for two big sporting events.

First it was the Trail Blazers and their Fan Fest event in the Moda Center.

One fan we talked to said, "I'm really excited. I already have tickets to three games this year."

They got the chance to see what a practice looks like under new head coach Chauncey Billups. The team also scrimmaged.

"I thought it was beautiful man, just seeing so many fans," Billups said afterwards. "I thought it was an awesome turnout."

As the Blazers Fan Fest came to an end, more people gathered outside Veteran's Memorial Coliseum waiting to go to the Winterhawks game.

It was the first time in more than 500 days the Winterhawks were able to play in front of home fans.

"We're excited, and we're season ticket holders, so we can hardly wait," said one couple as they made their way inside.

Fans exploded with the Winterhawks scored the first goal of the game. They couldn't hold the lead and lost to Seattle 3-1.