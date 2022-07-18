Devon Allen disqualified from 110-meter hurdles

His disqualification kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUGENE, Ore. — Two-time Olympian Devon Allen competed in the men's 110-meter hurdle race at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene this weekend. He made it to the final round on Sunday, but was disqualified after a false start by 0.001 second.

“Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that's that,” Allen told the Associated Press. “I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”

Allen qualified for the finals Sunday with a time of 13.09, earning second place in the third heat of the semifinals.

His disqualification kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final, and what could have been the 10th medal of the day.

The former Oregon Duck stunned the Hayward Field crowd at the 2016 Olympic trials, winning the 110-meter hurdles. Allen ended up finishing in fifth place at the Rio Olympics and he placed in fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In addition to running track at the University of Oregon, Allen also played football and passed up a potential professional career in the support. He played as a wide receiver for two seasons and reached the 2015 College Football Playoff final. He caught a career-high seven touchdowns during the 2014 season. In 2015, he suffered a torn ACL on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl while returning a kickoff against Florida State.

Allen will attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. Training camp with the Eagles starts July 26.

The World Athletics Championships is known as international track and field’s biggest event outside the Olympics. More than 1,900 athletes from nearly 200 countries will compete in the competition.

Allen is one of fifteen former Oregon Ducks representing seven countries. The University of Oregon alumni include Raevyn Rogers, who will compete in the 800 meter on July 22, and Galen Rupp, who finished in 19th place in the marathon on July 17.