Portland runners compete in 5,000-meter race at world championships

Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer both train in the Rose City with the Nike-sponsored elite athlete club, the Bowerman Track Club.

EUGENE, Ore. — Two Portland athletes took part in the women's 5,000-meter race on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer both train in the Rose City with the Nike-sponsored elite athlete club, the Bowerman Track Club.

Cranny finished in 9th place with a time of 14:59.99, falling well short of medaling but coming in as the top U.S. runner in the competition.

The 26-year-old is a 2020 Olympian. She is also the American record holder for the indoor 5,000-meter race, which she set at 14:33.7 in February.

Schweizer did not finish the race, leaving her without a position or a time. There were unconfirmed reports that she suffered an injury or cramp, causing her to drop out.

Former #Mizzou star Karissa Schweizer (@KarissaSchweiz4) ends up not finishing 5,000 at World Championships after seemingly suffering an injury or a cramp. Teammate Elise Cranny finishes ninth. https://t.co/3Kwdfgp8tZ — Missourian Sports (@CoMoSports) July 24, 2022

She competed in the 5,000-meter event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and placed 11th.

The gold medal in Saturday's 5,000-meter final went to Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, with a time of 14:46.29. Silver went to Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, with 14:46.75. Bronze went to Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia, with 14:47.46.

The World Athletics Championships is known as international track and field’s biggest event outside the Olympics. More than 1,900 athletes from nearly 200 countries are competing in the competition, which runs through July 24.

Fifteen former Oregon Ducks are taking part and representing seven countries. The University of Oregon alumni include Galen Rupp, who finished in 19th place in the marathon on July 17.