Sinclaire Johnson and Jessica Hull finish 6th and 7th in 1,500-meter final

The two runners train with the Nike-sponsored elite team, Union Athletics Club in Portland.

EUGENE, Ore. — Two athletes with ties to Oregon competed in the women's 1,500-meter race at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Monday evening.

Sinclair Johnson, who runs with the Nike-sponsored Union Athletics Club (UAC) in Portland, finished 6th with a time of 4:01.63.

Johnson won the NCAA championship title in 2019. That same year, the Oklahoma State University student athlete announced her decision to pursue a professional career.

She earned her first Team USA selection by winning the 1,500-meter national title.

“Getting ready to go race, I'm putting on that jersey and I'm looking at USA across my chest. I feel like that's going to be very surreal," Johnson told KGW last week.

She previously won the Florida State title in the 800-meter her senior year and was named the student athletes of the 2016 class. During her junior year, Johnson was the state champion in the 800 and 1,600. She won the 800 and 1,600 double for the first time in her sophomore year.

Fellow UAC member Jessica Hull also competed in the 1,500-meter event, finishing right alongside her teammate in 7th place with a time of 4:01.82.

Hull, a former Oregon Duck, is representing Australia at the world championships. She holds seven Australian national records, including the mile run, which she set earlier this month during a meet at Jesuit High School in Portland.

“There's definitely a wave of magic that can get you across that line. I think you gotta lean into that to really experience it. The Hayward crowd is unlike any other," Hull said last week, referring to Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.