Raevyn Rogers places 6th in 800-meter final at World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic medalist Raevyn Rodgers, a former running star at the University of Oregon, placed 6th in the 800-meter race at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday.

Rodgers ran the two-lap race around the track at Hayward Field with a time of 1:58.26.

Fellow team USA runner Athing Mu won gold with a time of 1:56.30. Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won silver with 1:56.38 and Kenya's Mary Moraa won bronze with 1:56.71. Click here to see the full results.

Medaling at the world championships would have been one of Rogers' many running accolades.

Rodgers won the bronze medal in the 800-meter at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 1:56.81. Mu beat her by 1.6 seconds to win Olympic gold in that race.

In 2017, Rogers won the most prestigious college track and field award, The Bowerman, and her face was engraved on the Hayward Tower at the newly renovated Hayward Field. She's also a six-time NCAA Champion and a 10-time All-American.

In 2020, she moved from Philadelphia to Portland where she joined the Union Athletics Club, a Nike-sponsored team of elite runners coached by Pete Julian, formerly a coach for the Nike Oregon Project.

Rogers is one of five Union Athletics Club members that was set to compete at the world championships in Eugene this month.