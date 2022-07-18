Portland's Evan Jager places 6th in steeplechase final

Jager, who lives in Portland, is the American record holder in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

EUGENE, Ore. — Portland resident Evan Jager will compete in the final of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase for Team USA at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Monday night.

Jager, 33, went to Portland State and currently lives in Portland, where he runs with the Bowerman Track Club. In Monday's final, he placed 6th with a time of 8:29.08.

He came in just over 4 seconds behind the 1st place winner, Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali, who ran it in 8:25.13. Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma came in 2nd at 8:26.01 and Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto came in 3rd at 8:27.92. Click here to see the full results.

Jager is the American record holder in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with a time of 8:00:45 in 2015. In 2016, at the Rio Olympics, he won silver, the first steeplechase medal for a member of Team USA in 32 years. Then at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, Jager won bronze.

He missed part of the 2018 season and all of the 2019 season because of a stress fracture and after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, Jager was unable to compete in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in 2021 because of a calf injury.

But Jager came back strong this season, including a second-place finish at the ASATF Outdoor Championships. On Friday, he finished second in his semifinal heat to give him a spot in Monday's steeplechase final.

Prior to Monday's race, Jager told the Register-Guard that he was aiming for a medal.