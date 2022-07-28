Track team members from East African nation of Eritrea missing in Eugene after world championships

UOPD said the team members were last seen on campus Saturday, July 23. There is no evidence of foul play.

EUGENE, Ore. — Four athletes and one coach from the African nation of Eritrea went missing over the weekend after participating in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, the University of Oregon Police Department (UOPD) said.

The men were identified Thursday as Filmon Ande, 24, Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot, 24, Habtom Samuel Keleta, 18, Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, 18, and Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, 44.

UOPD said they were temporarily staying in the university dorms. They were last seen at Barnhart Hall on campus around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play, but the circumstances of their disappearance remains under investigation.

University police are working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the athletes.

Anyone who has seen these men is asked to contact UOPD at 541-346-2919. You can also call the department's anonymous tip line, 541-525-8178.