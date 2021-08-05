Portland Timbers trade striker Jeremy Ebobisse to San Jose Earthquakes in $1.167M deal

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have traded striker Jeremy Ebobisse to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $1.167 million in general allocation money, the team announced Thursday.
The Timbers will receive $667,000 in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023 from the Earthquakes. ESPN reports that $167,000 will go toward Ebobisse's 2021 salary.
Ebobisse has played for Portland the last five seasons. He appeared in 88 matches including 54 starts, scoring 26 goals and eight assists. He played in 10 postseason games, scoring one goal and one assist.
The Timbers selected Ebobisse as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft.
“The decision to trade a player that’s had Jeremy Ebobisse’s impact can never be taken lightly. We know what he has meant to our team, club and community," said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer.
