Portland Timbers trade striker Jeremy Ebobisse to San Jose Earthquakes in $1.167M deal

Ebobisse has played for Portland since 2017, when he was elected No. 4 overall in the MLS SuperDraft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have traded striker Jeremy Ebobisse to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $1.167 million in general allocation money, the team announced Thursday.

The Timbers will receive $667,000 in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023 from the Earthquakes. ESPN reports that $167,000 will go toward Ebobisse's 2021 salary.

Ebobisse has played for Portland the last five seasons. He appeared in 88 matches including 54 starts, scoring 26 goals and eight assists. He played in 10 postseason games, scoring one goal and one assist.

The Timbers selected Ebobisse as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft.

Thank you for everything you’ve done on and off the pitch, @kingjebo. 👑 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/uPtPCn32c7 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 5, 2021

“The decision to trade a player that’s had Jeremy Ebobisse’s impact can never be taken lightly. We know what he has meant to our team, club and community," said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer.

Timbers fans posted their reactions to the trade on Twitter:

If this is true, my heart is heavy. @kingjebo is that EXTREMELY rare combination of exceptional player & extraordinary human, the kind of person who binds your heart more closely to the team you love. Players come and go, but Jeremy Ebobisse is truly one in a million. 💔 #RCTID https://t.co/gF3zEK8Z33 — sheba ⭐ (@shebainpdx) August 5, 2021

I’ve made jokes before about @GusRachels and I being the first captains (engineers?) of the Ebobisse Hype Train - we both have 2017 kits with his name, purchased as soon as we knew what his number would be. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/7cLkpoLTQZ — Maggie Williams (@pdxmaggie) August 5, 2021