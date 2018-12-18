After 48 years on the sidelines coaching high school football in Oregon, Tigard High School football coach Craig Ruecker announced Tuesday that he will retire.

“While the many successes on the field have been great, the greatest feeling has been one of a community united; in support of our team and all that surrounds it,” said Ruecker in a news release from the school district. “Friday nights at Tigard High in the fall are magical! With four to seven thousand fans supporting our team, our band, our dance team, and our cheer squad, it is a great example of what a wonderful community looks like.”

Ruecker led Tigard to the state playoffs in all 10 of his years with the school. His overall record was 92-30.

Ruecker ranks fourth all-time in wins in Oregon high school football history with 308. He previously coached at Reynolds High School, where he won two league titles. He then coached at Glencoe High School for 22 years, winning the Oregon State Championship in 1986 and 1994. He moved to Redmond High School and led them to the state playoffs in four of his five years with the school.

Ruecker said he plans to stay in Tigard with his wife, Beverly, and promised he will be cheering for the Tigers from the stands.