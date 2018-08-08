COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A Special Olympics Oregon volunteer is demanding answers over thousands of dollars in missing money.

A woman that died 70 years ago left $50,000 for Cottage Grove Athletes. It was placed in an endowment fund that Special Olympics Oregon managed. Records show all the money was there in January 2017. But, this month Special Olympics officials said the account was never set up and there's no record of the money.

They then followed up and said they found $14,000 of it. But the volunteer wants to know what happened to the rest.

“It's just unfair and someone needs to be held accountable for,” said Carmen Dowell, Special Olympics local program coordinator “I feel they robbed...they robbed us of our money and the athletes of the social networking that they do.”

This comes right after the announcement that this year's fall Special Olympics and next year's winter Special Olympics were canceled due to financial concerns.

In a statement, the CEO of Special Olympics Oregon said the gift is referenced in its 2012 to 2016 finances.

The organization is in the process of reviewing its 2017 records.

