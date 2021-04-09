Portland Thorns match at Providence Park postponed after opponent reports positive COVID cases

Saturday's match between the Thorns and Washington Spirit will be rescheduled "once health and safety protocols have been cleared," Thorns FC said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday's Portland Thorns FC match against the Washington Spirit was postponed after four people with the Spirit tested positive for COVID-19, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced.

The Thorns were scheduled to play the Spirit at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams are working with the NWSL to reschedule the match "once health and safety protocols have been cleared," Thorns FC said in a press release.

The Athletic's Pablo Iglesias Maurer reported that multiple players on the Spirit are unvaccinated. "One source said # as high as 8," he tweeted.

NWSL said rescheduling details will be announced in the coming days.

The Thorns' next game will be on the road against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. PT.

Statement regarding the #PORvWAS match set for 9.4.2021: pic.twitter.com/Agn4JQv73j — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 4, 2021