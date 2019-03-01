HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he will donate his football playoff check to the family of Jazmine Barnes.

Hopkins posted to Twitter Thursday morning saying he's pledging his check to help the family with funeral costs and to support local law enforcement in finding the suspect in the case.

Seven-year-old Jazmine was shot and killed in a seemingly random attack while riding inside a vehicle with her family on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Hopkins said in the tweet, "On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine."

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

Deputies say a man drove up next to the family's car and opened fire, killing Jazmine and injuring her mother and sisters.

Activists have raised a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

