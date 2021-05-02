Terry Porter out as University of Portland men's basketball coach

PORTLAND, Ore — The University of Portland on Friday announced it has parted ways with men's basketball coach Terry Porter.
Porter, a former star with the Portland Trail Blazers, was in his 5th season coaching the Pilots. The team is 6-11 this season and 0-8 in West Coast Conference play.
"I would like to thank Coach Porter for his service to the University," said Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam. "The timing of these changes is never ideal, especially with all the disruptions this season that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it was decided that it was best to move forward now and focus on the future of the program and the search for the next head coach."
The university announced assistant coach Ben Johnson will take over coaching the team on an interim basis.