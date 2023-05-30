Julian Strawther staying in NBA Draft, Steele Venters returning to college at Gonzaga

Julian Strawther and Steele Venters both made a decision on their futures in basketball ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Wednesday's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline approaching, a pair of Gonzaga players have made a decision on their future in basketball.

Junior forward Julian Strawther has decided to stay in the NBA Draft and Eastern Washington sophomore guard/forward transfer Steele Venters has decided to remain in college.

On Friday at a Golden State Warriors workout, Strawther hinted at the idea that he would remain in the draft when asked about Wednesday's deadline he responded with "Right now, I'm 100% locked in on the draft."

On Tuesday Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that the decision has become final for the Las Vegas native.

Strawther is coming off a season where he was an All-WCC First Team selection after averaging 15.2 points per game, a 40.2% three point percentage, 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.

The loss of Strawther opens the door for Venters to transition to a starting role with the Bulldogs.

Venters helped lead the Eastern Washington Eagles to a 23-11 record during the 2022-23 season by averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shooting 45.7% from the floor. The EWU standout's season fell short with a Big Sky Conference Tournament loss to Northern Arizona University and a win over Washington State University 81-74 in the NIT tournament.

Venters arrives at Gonzaga with two year of college eligibility remaining.

As Wednesday's 8:59 p.m. PT deadline approaches, Gonzaga forward Anton Watson and guard Malachi Smith have yet to announce a decision on their NBA Draft status. Washington State guard Justin Powell is the sole Cougar who has yet to announce a decision.

