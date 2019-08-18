Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 16, the night of the team's first game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The Sprague All-Star team from Salem was eliminated from winning the Little League World Series championship on Saturday evening after losing 3-2 in their second game of the tournament.

Sprague, who is representing the Northwest region, has dropped their first two games of the tournament. They lost 6-2 Friday night to a team from New Jersey who is representing the Mid-Atlantic region.

Saturday night’s loss came to a team from Louisiana who is representing the Southwest region. Louisiana took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Sprague responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the third inning but couldn’t plate another the rest of the night.

The second loss means Sprague has just one more game left in the Little League World Series. They’ll play a consolation game on Tuesday against a team from the Europe-Africa region.

While the tournament has not gone the way they wanted, Sprague is the first Salem-area team to reach the Little League World Series. The tournament is played Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: 'Pretty exciting for Salem': Fans excited to see Sprague team represent Oregon in LLWS

The Northwest Region Champion Little League team from Salem, Ore., participates in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.,Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AP