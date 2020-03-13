PORTLAND, Ore. — At Irving Park in Northeast Portland, people were out enjoying the sunshine and playing basketball, one of many sports they won't soon see on live television.



“I was looking forward to March Madness a lot and I was looking forward to the NBA because of the Blazers,” said sports fan Ben Fox.

The NCAA announced this week that it was canceling its winter championships. The NBA, Major League Baseball, hockey and soccer seasons were all canceled or postponed indefinitely over Coronavirus concerns.



“I miss the NBA,” said sports fan Reef Hutasangkas. “Someone posted the announcement and I thought they were lying, I was in denial for a while.”



As the globe grapples with new social distancing norms, they'll do so in a world without sports.



"It’s sports but it's also the bond you get with the people,” said sports fan Nazir Faison.



Jefferson High School junior Dontae Washington was also shooting hoops at Irving Park, though if circumstances were different, he’d have been warming up for a state playoff basketball game. The Demos were in the hunt for a state title but on Thursday, the OSAA canceled all remaining winter state championships.

"It's tough cause it’s like we worked hard for nothing,” said Washington. “Knowing we're not going to play basketball anymore, I just came out here to get some shots up.”



Missing a shot on the basketball court is one thing, but health officials can’t take a hit-or-miss approach with the public.



“It's really a shame we can't play,” said Fox, “but you know what? Health is more important than anything else.”



As for Washington, he has one more season after this.

“Try to get better for next year,” he said. Now it’s just a matter of holding on until then.

“This is going to be sad couple of months without sports.”

