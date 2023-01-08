Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket finalized: See who is moving on

Starting this weekend, it's win or go home at the Women's World cup.

WASHINGTON — The field is set for the knockout round at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After battling through the group stages, it's now onto the round of 16. But a number of frequent World Cup title contenders are now out.

Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time after being held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea. Brazil failed to advance from the group stage for the first time since 1995 and Italy also saw an early exit in this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, some teams like Jamaica, which advanced to the knockout round for the first time ever, and Denmark, saw some historic wins.

Who is in the knockout stage at the World Cup?

The Netherlands, Japan, England and Sweden secured a safe spot in the round of 16 after breezing through the group stage. The U.S. entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win, but barely slipped into the next round after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match.

Teams who have advanced:

Switzerland (Group A)

(Group A) Norway (Group A)

(Group A) Australia (Group B)

(Group B) Nigeria (Group B)

(Group B) Japan (Group C)

(Group C) Spain (Group C)



(Group C) England (Group D)

(Group D) Denmark (Group D)

(Group D) The Netherlands (Group E)

(Group E) United States (Group E)

(Group E) France (Group F)

(Group F) Jamaica (Group F)

(Group F) Sweden (Group G)

(Group G) South Africa (Group G)

(Group G) Colombia (Group H)

(Group H) Morocco (Group H)

World Cup round of 16 bracket:

Switzerland (Group A winner) vs. Spain (Group C runner up)

Australia (Group B winner) vs. Denmark (Group D runner up)

Japan (Group C) vs. Norway (Group A runner up)

England (Group D winner) vs. Nigeria (Group B runner up)

The Netherlands (Group E winner) vs. South Africa (Group G runner up)

France (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group H runner up)

Sweden (Group G) vs. United States (Group E runner up)

Colombia (Group H winner) vs. Jamaica (Group F runner up)

What is the round of 16 at the World Cup?

In the World Cup, the top two teams from each group advance to what’s called the knockout stage. That pits the 16 remaining teams in a single-elimination tournament.

The first game of the knockout round begins on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a thrilling match between Switzerland and Spain at 1 a.m. ET. So, starting Saturday, it's win or go home.

How does the group stage work in the World Cup?

Teams advance to the knockout round based on a point system, the two teams with the most point secure a spot while the remaining two are eliminated.

Winning a game awards three points, while tied games give teams a single point. Losing teams go without points.

Overall goal difference determines which teams advance in the World Cup if the points are tied after all three group games.

Which teams have been eliminated from World Cup 2022?

The teams that have been eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup are as follows:

New Zealand ( Group A)

Group A) Philippines (Group A)

(Group A) Canada (Group B)

(Group B) Ireland (Group B)

(Group B) Zambia (Group C)

(Group C) Costa Rica (Group C)

(Group C) China (Group D)

(Group D) Haiti (Group D)

(Group D) Portugal (Group E)

(Group E) Vietnam (Group E)

(Group E) Brazil (Group F)

(Group F) Panama Group F)

Group F) Italy (Group G)

(Group G) Argentina (Group G)

(Group G) Germany (Group H)

(Group H) South Korea (Group H)

When is the next US Women's World Cup game?

With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands.

The Americans, who have won a record four World Cups, had not needed the third and final group-stage match to clinch a spot in the knockout round since 2007.

With the hopes of a World Cup three-peat still alive, the U.S. now head to Melbourne, Australia, for a round of 16 match against Sweden on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 5 a.m. ET.

The clash between the United States, the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and third-ranked Sweden will be their seventh meeting and tie the record for the most-played matchup in Women’s World Cup history.