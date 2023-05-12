Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Portland Timbers

Brian White leads the Whitecaps into a matchup with the Timbers after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-2-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-5-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland +134, Vancouver +197, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Timbers are 3-3-3 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers are 1-3-1 when they score only one goal.

The Whitecaps are 2-2-5 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are sixth in the MLS with 52 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Whitecaps won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has two goals and two assists for the Timbers. Diego Chara has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Simon Becher has four goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. White has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), David Ayala (injured), David Bingham (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

Whitecaps: Max Anchor (injured).

