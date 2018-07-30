PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have traded longtime forward Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati, the club announced Monday.

Portland received $850,000 in 2019 allocation money from FC Cincinnati, with incentives that could bring the total to $950,000.

On Saturday night, Adi scored a short-range goal during the 80th minute to lead the Timbers (9-3-7) to a 2-1 win against the Houston Dynamo, extending Portland's MLS unbeaten streak to 14 matches. After the game, the Timbers confirmed the match was Adi's final game with Portland.

"I told my wife before the game, Adi is going to come in and score, and it's going to be a perfect day. You can sense it. You can feel it. He was ready. In the right moment he came in and gave us the victory," Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said.

Adi, who has been with the Timbers since 2014, ranks second on Portland's career list with 54 goals, behind Diego Valeri's team record of 65. He also had 14 assists in his 126 regular-season appearances with the club, which included 102 starts. Adi's 54 goals ranks eighth in the league since 2014.

"It's been amazing five years. I came as a young boy, but now I'm a grown man. There comes a time in life where you move on, but the Portland Timbers are always going to be a family to me," Adi said after Saturday's match. "I tried not to cry, but today the tears were almost falling down."

During the Timbers' 2015 championship season, Adi was a key contributor, tallying five multi-goal games during the regular season and scoring twice in the Timbers' playoff run.

“In five seasons with the Timbers, Fanendo Adi made massive contributions to this club, and words cannot fully express how appreciative we are for everything he gave to the Timbers in his time with us,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

During his final season with the Timbers, Adi played in 14 games, including nine starts. He had three goals and two assists.

