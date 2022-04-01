Timbers reportedly reach settlement in lawsuit over former player Andy Polo

Genessis Alarcon, Polo's estranged wife, filed a lawsuit alleging that the team pressured her to not press charges against Polo after a domestic violence incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers appear to have reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought against the club and former player Andy Polo by Polo's estranged wife, Genessis Alarcon, according to The Oregonian.

Alarcon's attorney filed a notice of settlement with the Timbers on Thursday, The Oregonian reported. The document has not been added to Oregon's judicial record system, and Alarcon's attorney could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

The notice indicates that the settlement resolves the legal dispute between Alarcon and the Timbers, but that Alarcon's case against Polo will continue separately, The Oregonian reported.

Alarcon filed the complaint against Polo and the Timbers in early March, and publicly alleged that representatives from the club had pressured her to not pursue criminal charges against Polo following an incident last year in which the police were called to their home on a report of domestic violence.

The May 23 incident was documented in a police report but did not become public knowledge until February, when Alarcon accused Polo on Peruvian television of having physically and emotionally abused her and their children.

The Timbers terminated Polo's contract on Feb. 10, and released a statement saying that the club regretted having not suspended him immediately after the incident.

Major League Soccer subsequently commissioned an investigation into the club's handling of the incident, and announced earlier this week that the Timbers would be fined $25,000 for failing to promptly report the incident to the league.