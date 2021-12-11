Portland Timbers vs. New York FC at Providence Park: How to get MLS Cup final tickets

The Timbers are playing New York FC at noon on Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are hosting the MLS Cup Final on Dec. 11 at Providence Park after their win against Real Salt Lake this past weekend. It's the first time the Timbers have hosted the league championship.

This will be the team's third MLS Cup: Portland won in 2015 and went up against Atlanta in 2018 but fell short.

Now the West Conference Champions will face New York City FC at noon at Providence Park.

How to watch

When: Saturday, December 11 at 12 p.m. PT

Where: Providence Park

Where to watch or stream: ABC, UniMás, TUDN

When tickets will become available

Season ticket holders can get their tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Seat Geek's website, followed by the general public at 3 p.m.

In an email to season ticket holders, the Timbers said pricing for all tickets won't be available until 10 a.m. when people can access the site and is subject to change based on demand.

Tickets for #MLSCup go on sale to the public tomorrow at 3pm pt. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/jyaH3eS5BK — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) December 6, 2021

The Timbers Army will be General Admission with 1,000 early entry wristbands distributed on Friday at Providence Park.

Businesses in Portland excited

For those who can't get tickets, there are plenty of restaurants and bars surrounding Providence Park that are ready to host fans.

At the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill across the street from the stadium, owner Gary Jondahl knows his bar is going to be packed.

“It’s going to be an all day thing," said Jondahl. "You know with a noon game, those people are going to be celebrating late in the night if we win."

Gol, a soccer-themed bar in Southeast Hawthorne, will also be hosting drink specials all day and is suggesting people come early to save their seats. There are no reservations and it's first-come, first-serve.