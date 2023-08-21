Portland Timbers fire head coach Giovanni Savarese

Giovanni Savarese coached the team for six seasons. Assistant coach Miles Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Timbers Head Coach Giovanni Savarese is out, the club announced Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the Timbers announced they parted ways with Savarese, who joined the team before the 2018 season.

“Gio has been an exceptional coach for the Timbers and a joy to work with,” owner Merritt Paulson shared. “He has achieved some fabulous results during his tenure with the club, including two MLS Cup appearances and the MLS is Back championship. I want to thank Gio for all that he has given us. He will be missed.”

The decision Monday comes after a disappointing season for the Timbers and on the heels of a 5-0 blowout Sunday in Houston against the Dynamo.

Savarese led the Timbers to two MLS Cup finals in 2018 and 2021 as well as the MLS is Back title in 2020.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment that Gio has given to the Portland Timbers over that last six seasons, and it has been an honor to have had the chance to work with him,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy. “His success during his time with the club speaks for itself, and we wish Gio the best moving forward."



“I believe the club is ready for a new direction and voice to help lead us forward," Grabavoy added.

Assistant coach Miles Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.