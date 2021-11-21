Sebastian Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Minnesota 3-1

The fourth-seeded Timbers advanced to play the top-seeded Rapids in Colorado on Thanksgiving Day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal and adding an insurance scorer and the Portland Timbers eliminated Minnesota United from the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 opening-round victory Sunday.

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller was held out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced his test results on Twitter just before kickoff.