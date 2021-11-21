x
Timbers

Sebastian Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Minnesota 3-1

The fourth-seeded Timbers advanced to play the top-seeded Rapids in Colorado on Thanksgiving Day.
Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal and adding an insurance scorer and the Portland Timbers eliminated Minnesota United from the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 opening-round victory Sunday.  

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller was held out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced his test results on Twitter just before kickoff. 

Larrys Mabiala also scored for Portland. Franco Fragapane opened the scoring for Minnesota.

