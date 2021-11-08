x
Timbers

Playoff-bound Timbers down Austin FC 3-0 on Decision Day

The Timbers already clinched the fourth spot in the standings with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.
PORTLAND, Oregon — Sebastian Blanco’s goal in the 53rd minute was the final tally in the playoff-bound Portland Timbers' 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday in the final regular-season game. 

The Timbers already clinched the fourth spot in the standings with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. As a result, Portland will open the playoffs with a home match against Minnesota, which played to a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy. As of Nov. 8, a date for the match had not been set yet.

Austin had been eliminated before Sunday's game. Portland set a club record for most wins in a season.

