Judge awards $600k to ex-partner of former Timbers player Andy Polo in domestic violence lawsuit

Polo's ex-partner sued the former Timbers player for the abuse she reported in May of 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has awarded $600,000 plus 9% interest per year to the ex-partner of former Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo, after she accused him of domestic violence in 2021.

Polo's ex-partner, Genessis Alarcon, sued Polo in March 2022 for the abuse that she said happened in May of 2021. According to the complaint, on May 23, 2021, Polo "violently [grabbed] her by the arm, pulling her by the hair against her will, and pushing her to the floor, causing her pain and discomfort." At the time, the Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to their home. Polo was cited for misdemeanor harassment, but never ultimately charged. He denies the allegations.

The incident report from the Washington County Sheriff's Department shows that two Timbers employees arrived at the home while the deputies were there — director of security Jim McCausland, a retired Portland police detective and player affairs and professional development manager Gabriel Jaimes.

In February 2022, Alarcon described the abuse on Peruvian television, saying Polo was physically and emotionally abusive to her and their children, and that he had stopped paying child support. The accusations were reported in the newspaper La Republica.

The Portland Timbers then suspended Polo from the team, even though they knew about the allegations back in 2021, when Timbers employees came to Alarcon's home while deputies were there. Polo's contract was terminated on Feb. 10, and the MLS fined the Timbers $25,000 for not reporting the allegations to the League.

After Polo's contract was terminated, the MLS paid it out in full, according to ESPN, and Polo returned to Peru to continue playing professional soccer with Universitario Deportes. His return garnered backlash from fans, and was denounced by women's rights organizations.