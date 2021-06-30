Portland Timbers, Thorns matches to be at full capacity for rest of season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC announced they will increase fan capacity to 100% at Providence Park for the rest of the season.
Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or wear face masks. A news release from the Timbers and Thorns said "use of masks in restrooms and indoor spaces are recommended for the comfort of others."
The first match at full capacity will be July 11 when the Thorns host NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Timbers will host FC Dallas on July 17.
Most safety protocols implemented for reduced capacity matches, including cashless transactions, mobile food orders and digital tickets, will stay in place indefinitely.