Portland Timbers postpone home-opener match until Monday because of winter weather

Portland's historic snowstorm pushed back the Timbers' match against Kansas City by two days. Tickets bought for Saturday will be honored for Monday's match.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have postponed their season opener against Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park due to the record snowstorm in Portland.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. Now the Timbers will kick off their home opener game two days later on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Providence Park.

Tickets that were purchased for Saturday's match will be honored for Monday's match, according to a Timbers press release.

The snow has prompted several cancellations around the area after nearly 11 inches fell in Portland on Wednesday, leaving a mess on major roads.

Much of the snow on the ground will stay in place until Sunday as temperatures stay below freezing, according to KGW meteorologists.

