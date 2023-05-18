Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

Portland's Aljaz Ivacic finished with four saves. Real Salt Lake (3-6-3) took 17 shots to just 10 for Portland (4-5-4).

SANDY, Utah — The Portland Timbers' Aljaz Ivacic and Real Salt Lake's Zac MacMath both finished with four saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless tie after a very lengthy weather delay to start the match on Wednesday night.

Portland (4-5-4) had lost two straight in the series heading into play. Real Salt Lake (3-6-3) scored seven goals in the two wins over the Timbers — a club record for a two-match span.

Real Salt Lake has been shut out in its last four matches and has been blanked in seven of its 12 matches this season. The seven clean sheets ties Sporting KC for most in the league this season.

Real Salt Lake took 17 shots to just 10 for Portland. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Real Salt Lake travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Portland returns home to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Timbers couldn't find the net after scoring twice in the first 18 minutes of a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps last week. In last week's win against Vancouver, Evander had two goals and Franck Boli also scored for Portland.

In the game against the Whitecaps, Evander scored his second goal in the 54th minute and was subbed out late in the game. He said after he had hoped to have one more chance to score a third goal. No Timbers player has a hat trick since the team joined MLS in 2011.

