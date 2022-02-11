Sebastián Blanco re-signs with Portland Timbers

The 33-year-old Argentine midfielder has agreed to play in Portland through the 2023 season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sebastián Blanco has re-signed with the Portland Timbers through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday. It will be the 33-year-old Argentine midfielder's sixth season with the Timbers.

“I’m coming home, Portland. This has been my home for the past five years, and my family and I are extremely excited to be back. I’m hungry to win, and there’s nowhere I’d rather be than this club with my teammates,” said Blanco. “I believe in my team and the leadership of this club, and I can’t wait to achieve great things together.”

Blanco has started in 109 of 127 regular season appearances for the Timbers, scoring 33 goals and tallying 42 assists since joining the club in 2017.

Across all competitions, Blanco has logged 130 starts in 149 appearances including performances at the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020 when he earned MVP honors after logging two goals and two assists in four appearances.

“His leadership, passion and winning mentality are qualities that are vital to our locker room and directly influence the Club’s success,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “We are looking forward to seeing his abilities showcased with the Timbers for several more years."

After coming back from a season-ending injury last season, Blanco started in 12 of 24 regular season games for the Timbers, tallying seven goals and seven assists.

Throughout his career in Portland, Blanco has helped the Timbers earn two Western Conference Championship titles in 2018 and 2021, taking the Timbers to two MLS Cup appearances and winning the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020.

“Having Seba on the team is extremely important for us,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “His ceaseless passion keeps the team motivated and his quality as a player makes us stronger on the field. His return to Portland is significant for the club.”